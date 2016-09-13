Splish-slash

Adam Francis Proulx performs in Baker’s Dozen: 12 Angry Puppets in Surrey on Sept. 23.

Rub-a-dub-dub, The Baker’s dead in the tub.

Now his husband The Butcher stands accused of murder.

Centre Stage at City Hall (13450 104 Ave.) opens a new performance season with Adam Francis Proulx's Baker’s Dozen: 12 Angry Puppets on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. at 13450 104 Ave.

Proulx transforms one puppet into the twelve jury members who must decide The Butcher’s fate.

In this one-man courtroom drama/puppet show/mystery/comedy, Proulx shows he has a few surprises up his sleeve.

Tickets are $20-40, including all fees.

For advance tickets, call the Surrey Civic Theatres box office at 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca

Tickets will also be available at the door.