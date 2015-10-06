Mike Sheeshka and the Ocean Park Wailers are to perform in the 'Live At Club 240' lineup – a program of the Semiahmoo Musical Consortium – on Friday, Nov. 18 at Royal Canadian Legion Crescent Branch.

Live at Club 240

A consortium of Peninsula musicians and music promoters – including the White Rock Blues Society – is collaborating with the Royal Canadian Legion Crescent Branch 240 to build the legion’s ‘Club 240’ brand as a dance-oriented venue for live music on Friday nights.

The Semiahmoo Musical Consortium’s ‘Live At Club 240’ program – which plans to offer multiple genres of music to reach the largest audience – starts on Oct. 7 and runs every Friday, except for special holidays (such as Remembrance Day, Nov. 11).

The lineup so far is Big City Soul (Oct. 7), The So Tight Band (Oct. 14), Incognito (Oct. 21), Souled Out (Oct. 28), March Hare (Nov. 4), The Ocean Park Wailers (Nov. 18) and No Quarter (Nov. 25).

The legion is located at 2643 128 St. Doors open each Friday at 7 p.m., with the music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets ($20) are available at the legion box office (604-535-1043) or online at www.brownpapertickets.ca

Outside The Box

The Outside The Box festival – originally a showcase of the potential fibre arts – has expanded its horizons to include all forms of art for “a celebration of fibre – plus.”

White Rock Library (15342 Buena Vista Ave.) features related displays, events and lectures throughout September and early October, among them the ongoing show A Touch of Green by the Cutting Edge Mixed Media Art Group, including works by Judy Alexander, Linda Sharp, Georgina Powell, Wendy Mackinnon, Janet Kugyelka, Lynn Johnson, Angie Gursche, Susan Germain, Jennifer Cooper, Elaine Anderson, Julie Rudd and Kathy McColeman.

Also included will be demonstrations by the Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild, quilts by the Piece Arch Quilters, featured master artists, storytelling for children, and talks by Linda Quigley on ‘The Art of Gardens’ and ‘Fashion In Art’ (for information and times call 604-541-2201).

At the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave., 604-541-2199), Wood Diamonds and Other Eccentricities features work by OTB artistic director Alicia Ballard, Pauline Dutkowski, Elizabeth Carefoot, Kat Siemens, S.C. Sylph, Justine Morley, Lynn Bradford, Thelma Newbury, Karen Kroeker, Mimi Am, Bette Hurd, Matt Streifel, Gail Heaver, Maggie Ma, Sherry Jin, Shelley Wang, Katie Sun, Lorena Kraus, Roger Golden, Heather Quinney, Margaret McCarthy, Suzanne Kendall, Sandy Stevenson and Barbara Carscadden.

At the Arnold Mikelson Mind and Matter Gallery (13743 16 Ave.) Outside The Box Month includes works by Elizabeth Carefoot, Thelma Newbury, Mary Mikelson, Arnold Mikelson, Ashley Jackson, Valerie Grimmel, Eileen Fong, Bob Gonzales, Anita Lindblom, Robert McMurray, Millie Meerheim, Shirley Thomas, Elmer Gunderson and David Kilpatrick.

The gallery is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. (Call 604-536-6460 or visit mindandmatterart.com)

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/OutsideTheBoxWhiteRock/

Blue Frog

Blue Frog Studios in White Rock is the venue for a continuing series of concerts bringing world-class performers to the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Coming up Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. is a show by Angel Forrest, described as one of the most powerful singers in the contemporary blues scene.

On Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. the mood will be hot-rod retro as guitarist Paul Pigat brings his Cousin Harley persona to the stage – along with his two bandmates, stand-up bassist Keith Picot and drummer Jesse Cahill – for an evening of rockabilly, vintage country and western swing.

On Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m., The Tannahill Weavers – one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands – will take listeners on a trip through the centuries with two sets of electrifying acoustic excitement and tight harmonies.

The venue is located at 1328 Johnston Rd.; tickets are available at 604-542-3055 or to book seats online, visit www.bluefrogstudios.ca

Lovingly Arrogant

A book signing for Peninsula writer and Peace Arch News columnist April Lewis’ first book, Lovingly Arrogant – From Chaos to Contentment, will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Black Bond Books, 15562 24 Ave.

Described by the author as “a compilation of newspaper columns, blogs and musings,” the book is part memoir, part philosophy, as she shares her personal journey through a “roller-coaster ride of midlife reinvention” tackling issues and challenges such as loss, family, aging, well-being, grief, love, gratitude, dating and sex.

Pop Up-Town

Arts For Everyone, a celebration of Semiahmoo Arts members and partner groups (including the Semiahmoo Potters and the South Surrey White Rock Art Society) is the attraction for September in the City of White Rock’s Pop-Up Town space, 1459B Johnston Rd.

Until Sept. 29 the gallery will showcase artwork by members for sale or rent, and there will be a series of workshops and other events throughout the month.

The Postcard Short Story project (concluding Sept. 25) invites public participants to write an ultra-short story on one of the supplied postcards (or one they provide), which will become part of a month-long display (writers may even be invited to read their stories at the closing reception Sept. 29).

The gallery is open Wednesdays, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from noon to 8 p.m.

For times and details of events and workshops, visit www.semiahmooarts.com

Trad jazz

The White Rock Traditional Jazz Society’s season of regular Sunday afternoon dances will be back at Club 240 (the Royal Canadian Legion Crescent Branch) 2 to 5 p.m., Sept. 25.

Season opener will feature Lloyd Arntzen’s Three Generations Jazz Band and the Holly Arntzen Jazz Band. Admission is $10 for WRTJS members, $15 for everybody else; tickets are available from 604-591-7275.

The venue is located at 2643 128 St.

WRTJS’ house band, Red Beans and Rice, led by Ocean Park’s Rice Honeywell, can also be caught some Fridays at 6:30 p.m. at Porter’s Bistro, in Langley’s Murrayville district (for more information, call 604-530-5297).

Medea

Peninsula Productions begins another season of staged readings at its regular performance space next to Centennial Arena (14600 North Bluff Rd.), Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

First up is a reading of Euripides’ famous drama Medea – directed by the company’s artistic director, Wendy Bollard – which, even 2,500 years after it was written, remains a powerful exploration of ideas of honour, family revenge and the eternal war of the sexes.

Thrown aside by her husband for another woman, Medea is determined to exact revenge – and Euripides’ sympathetic portrayal of the character’s struggle to take charge of her life in a male-dominated world still resonates.

The play is presented with a warning that it is not suitable for young audiences. For tickets ($10) and more information, visit www.peninsulaproductions.org

Vaudevillians

A non-profit seniors’ entertainment troupe is looking for new members in a variety of roles and positions within the organization.

The Vaudevillians have been performing throughout the Lower Mainland since 2002.

The group is currently restructuring and looking for personnel, including a new artistic director to oversee the 2016 show and rehearsals – and to write and cast the show for 2017.

The Vaudevillians are also looking for an M.C. – someone who’s comfortable on stage, able to relate to and connect with the audience, introduce numbers and tell some jokes. New members are also needed to fill the following positions: sound tech, backstage manager and as performers (singers, dancers, comedians).

Except for the position of artistic director, who is eligible for an annual honorarium, these are all volunteer positions.

For more, visit thevaudevillians.com or contact entertainment@thevaudevillians.com

Morrison Music Nights

Morrison Cafe’s Morrison Music Nights, is a regular monthly dinner/concert series in Ocean Park, offering a three-course fine-dining-with-music experience in the licensed venue.

On music nights, dinner is served from 5 p.m., followed by the concert, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets for the monthly presentations ($40) are available at the cafe, at 12855 16 Ave.

The series is being co-ordinated by well-known musician Randy Schultz (Swamp City), who said it fits in with his long-standing objective of developing local venues capable of providing viable showcases for chronically under-valued professional musicians, rather than simply offering the more usual ‘open mic’ opportunities.

For more information, call 604-531-3636 or 604-721-0872.

Orchestral recruits

The more than four decades old White Rock Community Orchestra, now led by newly-appointed conductor Paula DeWit, welcomes new musicians of all experience levels, and is currently seeking violin, viola, oboe, bassoon and saxophone players.

Call president Don Miller at 604-807-0560 or email papadon1812@hotmail.com, or visit http://whiterockcommunityorchestra.org