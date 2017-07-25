‘Chill’ at the Canadian Museum of Flight this Saturday

The Canadian Museum of Flight is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and the whole community is invited to a series of special events, starting with ‘The Big Chill’ this Saturday, July 29.

Community members can head down to the Canadian Museum of Flight, located at 5333 216 Street in Langley, from 1–4 p.m. on Saturday.

Hear the roar of vintage aircraft as museum staff fire up some of their favourites, discover how to hand prop a vintage airplane and participate in a pre-flight walk around demonstration led by a certified instructor.

There will be a vintage aircraft flyover and ice cream treats for everyone.

Admission is by donation. For more information, call 604-532-0035.