“Completely sold out’ Gone Country benefit concert brings party to Cloverdale, with headliner Tim Hicks

Organizers: ‘We will not be selling tickets at the door and we do not have a secret stash hidden away’

SURREY — If you’re planning to hit Saturday’s Gone Country event in Cloverdale, you better have a ticket.

The fifth annual benefit concert is sold out.

“Just to be clear, we are completely sold out,” concert planners Jamie and Chris Ruscheinski posted Thursday on their Twins Cancer Fundraising Facebook page.

“We will not be selling tickets at the door and we do not have a secret stash hidden away. No need to call or text us as there is nothing we can do and it takes up a lot of time responding to everyone.”

They added: “Just a friendly reminder to print your tickets to be scanned at the front door. Bring 2 pieces of valid ID, (one with your photo). Parking is limited so if you can get dropped off please do.”

The concert, featuring Tim Hicks, Jojo Mason and other musicians, takes place July 22 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

The video posted below is from the 2014 event.

The Ruscheinski brothers founded Gone Country: Here for the Cure as a fundraiser for cancer-related causes in honour of their mother and friend, and are aiming to raise $366,000 at this year’s gathering, which starts at 2 p.m. and ends at around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Tim Hicks says he’s primed to bring party to Gone Country, from May 29, Surrey Now-Leader

On Friday, more event info was posted to the Twins Cancer Fundraising Facebook page:

“Yes, you can bring chairs but we prefer you bring blankets.

“No coolers.

“Parking is limited. Please get dropped off if you can.

“No outside food or drink.

“No in and outs.

“Please print your ticket to be scanned at the door.

“6 cab companies have been informed of our event. Greater Vancouver Designated Drivers will be on site once again.

“Please be prepared for a pat down. This is for your safety. Not because we are creepy….

“Please bring two pieces of ID. Make sure they both say you are over 19.

“Drinking and driving is for losers. Don’t be a loser.

“Please remember your sunscreen. We have plenty of umbrellas but shade is limited.

“We have not had a fight in five years so please don’t be “that guy/girl”.

“Sun umbrellas are ok but please sit back from the stage to not block views.

“No pop up tents.

“Cash machines are on site but we have run out in the past. Please bring cash. We do take credit cards, but you’ll have to wait in the slower lines.

“Merch sells out quick. Please come early for best selection.

“You must sign a waiver to enter the Canngro Games area.

“It cools off at night. Please bring a sweater.

“Water is by donation.

“ALL beverages are $7.00. We are cheaper than a Canucks game and won’t let you down.

“Every penny of proceeds goes to fight cancer. Nobody (except the hired help) gets paid.

“Everyone wearing a lanyard is a volunteer. They are there to honour someone they have lost. Please be patient and polite.

“Smoking anywhere but the smoking section is not cool. So don’t do it.

“We have doubled the porta-potties so you can wiz as often as you please.

“We bought a piñata today. It’s huge. Thought you should know.

“See you all Saturday!”

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com