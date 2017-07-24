Country musicians pull together in Langley to help fire victims

Langley’s own Karen Lee Batten, who’s releasing her new album this fall, was the second artist to confirm participation in the BCCMA’s Fire Relief Fundraiser happening Aug. 17 at Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Let’s do this…

That was the sentiment of musician Todd Richards, Linda Corscadden, and Cindy Giesbrecht, a trio of volunteers pulling together a wildfire relief fundraiser in Langley next month on behalf of the B.C. Country Music Association.

The event will feature country musicians such as Vancouver’s Washboard Union, as well as Langley’s own Karen Lee Batten, the Chris Buck Band from Vancouver, Maple Ridge’s Ken McCoy, and Agassiz’s Todd J. Richards – the man credited with putting the entire fundraiser in motion.

“BCCMA Artist Todd Richard tossed the idea out there, and I jumped on board and it’s just spiralled since then,” said Corscadden, president of the music association. “Our BCCMA artists are the best. They are donating their time to come perform to raise funds.”

The event is set for Thursday, Aug. 17, doors opening at 6:30 p.m. with the concert kicking off at 7:30 at Gabby’s Country Cabaret, at 203rd Street and Fraser Highway in Langley.

Admission will be by a minimum $10 donation at the door, “but more is always welcome,” added Corscadden, a former Langley resident who – in recent years – moved up to the B.C. Interior.

“I saw the devastation first hand in Ashcroft when taking the water to the fire department… even the graveyard was burnt to the ground – but the single white cross remained and it just gave me chills… it was so horrible,” she recounted. In fact, she was delivering water to the fire departments in Ashcroft, as well as Keremeos and Princeton, and contemplating how to make a benefit concert happen but grappling with time.

” I’m glad Todd took the helm and started the ball rolling,” she said.

“First people I reached out to were Steve Gallagher and Brant Vanderhoek of Gabby’s, who immediately jumped on board. Then on came Long & McQuade with backline, volunteers, donations, Modern Tire & Towing are bringing in a trailer to load up with goodies, JR Crafty has a five-ton full of food from Buy Low Foods/ West Coast Produce, and so many others. It’s just incredible.”

With more artist announcements imminent, she said the work right now is focused on finding silent auction items, “big or small, we’d like them.”

They’re also going to have a trailer on site that will take donations of any household items, food, blankets, non perishables, toiletries etc for displaced families who have lost their homes, Corscadden said.

“If you have items to donate before this fundraiser please take to 1756 #9 Highway in Agassiz, at Modern Tire & Towing, or Platinum Blue Events office at # 3 19985 68th Ave in Langley (we prefer small size stackable items if possible), or 5323 Bradner Rd, Abbotsford, from 8 to 8 p.m. daily,” she said.

A full list of what’s needed is on the BCCMA Fire Relief Fundraiser Facebook page.