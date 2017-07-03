EVENT GUIDE: Cloverdale’s free outdoor summer movie schedule

The Cloverdale Recreation Centre’s popular outdoor summer movie nights are back this year.

Every Friday night from July 7 to August 25, Cloverdale will host a free outdoor movie night, with the location alternating between Don Christian Recreation Centre and Katzie Elementary School.

The Cloverdale Recreation Centre provides games and activities for families starting at 8 p.m., including hula hoops, outdoor sport equipment such as footballs, and they organize a craft or colouring station as well.

The movies begin at dusk, when it gets dark enough for the projector.

Families are encouraged to bring along their own blankets, chairs and movie snacks to enjoy the show in style.

Don Christian Recreation Centre

6220 184 Street

July 7 – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

July 21 – Trolls

August 4 – Tangled

August 18 – UP

Katzie Elementary School

6887 194A Street

July 14 – Beauty and the Beast (1991)

July 28 – The Incredibles

August 11 – Shrek

August 25 – Sing

Please note that because the movie nights are outdoors, they may be cancelled in the event of poor weather.

Cancellations will be announced by 2 p.m. on the day of the movie, and you can check the My Cloverdale Facebook page or call the Cloverdale Recreation Centre at 604-598-7960 for updates.