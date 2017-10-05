Free movies at Cineplex theatres on chain’s annual Community Day

Five titles to be shown at chain’s Strawberry Hill location, among others

SURREY — Five movies will be shown for free at Cineplex theatres across Canada, including the chain’s Strawberry Hill location, on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14.

The annual “Community Day” event raises money for Canada’s WE charity through donations and select concession sales.

This year’s lineup of family-friendly movies is Kung Fu Panda 3, Trolls, Ice Age: Collision Course, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

The movies will be screened from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., meaning patrons can see just one movie during that timeframe.

Popcorn, soft drinks and select candy will be sold for $2.50 each and, in exchange for a $2 donation, theatres will also be selling “a fun variety of ME to WE Cineplex ‘Change Bracelets’ which feature motivational statements to inspire youth to create positive change.”

Details are posted online at Cineplex.com/CommunityDay.

“We are proud of our continued relationship with and support of WE and remain committed to supporting initiatives that empower young people across the country,” stated Ellis Jacob, Cineplex’s president and CEO.

“As one of the country’s largest employers of youth, we know firsthand that Canada’s youth have the power to inspire and create positive change to make a lasting impact on the world around them. We are proud to play a role in making that happen.”