GALLERY: More than 120,000 attend largest Canada Day event in Surrey history

Surrey’s 2017 Canada Day celebration drew the largest crowd in the event’s history, hosting more than 120,000 people throughout the day.

It was Western Canada’s largest Canada Day event. Thousands flocked to the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale for the free, all-day celebration of 150 years of Canadian history. With more than 100 exhibitors, two stages featuring live entertainment, and Canada-themed crafts and activities, it was an action-packed day.

Headliners Magic! and Hedley took to the main stage towards the end of the evening, and the annual fireworks display provided a truly grand finale.

“This historic Canada Day is a time for reflection on how fortunate we are to live in this great, diverse and inclusive country,” Mayor Linda Hepner said in a press release.

“We are a generous, caring and resilient people, and as Canadians we all stand together, united, in celebrating our great Nation as one,” she said.

Aché Brasil performing at the 2017 Surrey Canada Day celebration. (Grace Kennedy photo)