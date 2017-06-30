Garden art show ‘invaluable’

Twenty artists and potters participated in the “Blue Cottage” garden art exhibit in White Rock last weekend. (Contributed photo)

An intimate opportunity for artists to appreciate, study and learn from their peers is being described as a success.

An art show held the June 24-25 weekend at “the Blue Cottage” on White Rock’s Stevens Street featured 20 artists and potters exhibiting amongst a setting of peonies, clematis and roses, complete with live music, gourmet food and more.

Hosted by Semiahmoo Art Society past-president Greg Smith, the event drew friends, family and the public.

According to participant Dianne Longson – who describes herself as an emerging artist – “it was an invaluable opportunity.”

“Visiting friends, family and general public commented over and over, ‘what a beautiful setting, a treat for the senses, we’ll be back tomorrow, are you doing this again next year?’” Longson told Peace Arch News by email.

It’s hoped the event will encourage others to give greater exposure to the arts by opening their home or garden in a similar fashion.