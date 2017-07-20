Looks like Nickelodeon is filming ‘Inside Voice’ in Guildford today

Screen shot of tweet by @jasmientos today at Guildford Town Centre mall in Surrey. (Photo: Twitter.com)

New TV movie stars Jace Norman of ‘Henry Danger’ fame, plus JoJo Siwa and Daniella Perkins

SURREY — A new TV movie called Inside Voice is apparently being shot at Guildford Town Centre today.

Film crews have taken over a large area of the mall, according to tweets and photos.

On Monday (July 17), Nickelodeon announced the start of production on a brand-new original TV movie, Inside Voice, starring Jace Norman (Henry Danger, Splitting Adam, Rufus), JoJo Siwa (JoJo Siwa: My World, Dance Moms) and Daniella Perkins (Knight Squad, Legendary Dudas).

“Set to premiere in 2018, the live-action comedy tells the story of a kid who, after a comical VR mishap, starts speaking every thought he has out loud,” the company stated. “To complicate matters, he happens to be running in the school election. Production is underway in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.”

all in favor for jace to be the next Calvin Klein model raise their hands🙋🏽 @Jacenorman pic.twitter.com/FF5dXWoMwJ — jace (@herxinhoran) July 14, 2017

Norman currently stars in Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger, which is year-to-date the number-one show on TV with kids 2-11 and kids 6-11, according to Nickelodeon.

For Inside Voice, the virtual reality sequences featured in the movie are being developed and created by Nickelodeon’s Entertainment Lab, the network’s new division spearheading long-range research and development efforts around new technologies for Nick and its audience, according to a company press release.

”Inside Voice is the third project for air to feed through the Entertainment Lab, joining Lincoln Loud ‘Live’ and Nick’s upcoming TV movie Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library.”

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com