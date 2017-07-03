Meet Moana, Prince Charming and more at annual princess party fundraiser

Proceeds from July 29 event will go to the White Rock Firefighters Charity Association

On July 29, 350 lucky princes and princesses can meet six of their favourite royal characters at the eighth annual White Rock Princess Party.

Hosted at Centennial Arena by Langley’s Alyssa Nielsen of As You Wish Princess Parties, Myra Merkal, Kiara Farrant and the White Rock firefighters, the event will raise money for the White Rock Firefighters Charity Association in support of their initiative to build an All Abilities Park on the beach.

Moana and Prince Charming will make their debut this year to entertain the young participants, along with Cinderella, Princess Belle, and the ever popular sisters Queen Elsa and Princess Anna of Frozen.

The arena will come alive with enchanting crafts, activities, face-painting, cookie decorating, a magic castle, raffle prizes, food, a cake walk and a photo opportunity with the royal characters.

“All of our activities put an emphasis on children’s inner beauty-character qualities such as kindness, courtesy, friendliness and respect,” said Merkal.

“We have embraced the message of the Virtues Project, an international program that helps to bring out the best in everyone. I think we need this kind of focus in our families and communities more than ever.”

Activities are designed for children aged 2-10, although all children are welcome.

A portion of the funds will also be donated to the building of the All Abilities Park at Centennial Park, which is being done in collaboration with Peace Arch Hospital Foundation and the City of White Rock. Both parks will be thoughtfully designed for all ages and all abilities.

Previous Princess Party and charity events have raised $125,000 to date. This year’s goal is to raise $30,000 towards these community parks, for the enjoyment of many generations to come.

Volunteers, raffle prizes, cake bakers and sponsorship are still needed. Contact Merkal at 604-538-8000 or miraclemyra10@gmail.com to contribute.

Tickets for the princess party are available at www.wrprincessparty.com.