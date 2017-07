Music festival was launched in 2015 with goal of attracting music lovers across Vancouver and B.C.

FVDED in the Park took over Surrey’s Holland Park over the weekend. (Photos: Gord Goble)

Photos by Gord Goble

SURREY — The event billed as Metro Vancouver’s largest outdoor music event returned to Holland Park over the weekend.

The two-day FVDED in the Park festival brought hip-hop, electronic and pop sounds to Surrey on Friday and Saturday (July 7-8), featuring the likes of The Chainsmokers, Wiz Khalifa, PartyNextDoor, Dillon Francis, Ty Dolla $ign, Yellow Claw and other artists.