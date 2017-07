The R&B Allstars kept the crowd rocking at Five Corners following the Tour de White Rock race Saturday.

The music of the R&B Allstars kept the crowd rocking at Five Corners Saturday night following the conclusion of the Tour de White Rock race. Vocalists David Steele and Joani Bye (left) team on a number as dancers (right) catch the party mood; the veteran group’s dynamic sound drew and held a large number of spectators.