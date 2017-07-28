‘Saturday Night Fever’ director in Vancouver for 40th-anniversary screening of the disco movie

Director John Badham will speak at event in August

If you hate(d) disco music, one guy to blame is John Badham.

He’s the film director who made the iconic Saturday Night Fever in the mid-1970s, and he’s coming to Vancouver for a special 40th-anniversary screening of the hit musical.

Badham will attend an event at Vancouver International Film Centre on Saturday, Aug. 12.

He will introduce movie, and will stick around for a post-screening conversation with film scholar Michael van den Bos.

The theatre, located at 1181 Seymour St., also plays host to the annual Vancouver International Film Festival, held this year from Sept. 28 to Oct. 13.

By the way, Badham also made a few other films of note, including Blue Thunder (1983), WarGames (1983) and Short Circuit (1986).

