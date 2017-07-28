Seven more ‘StarWalk’ inductees and two pioneers named by B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame

The band 54-40 among this year’s inductees, the organization announced Friday

Seven new “StarWalk Stars” will enter the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame this year, along with two “Pioneer Stars,” the organization announced Friday.

The 2017 StarWalk inductees are choreographer Valerie Easton, country singer Gary Fjellgaard, members of the band 54-40, singer/songwriter Roy Forbes (aka Bim), musician Diane Lines, film producer Kirk Shaw and actor Jerry Wasserman.

The pioneer inductees are singer Doug Cox and nightclub owners Isy Walters and Richard Walters.

They will join the 275-plus previous inductees who have been recognized for their “significant contribution to the province’s entertainment industry and cultural landscape.”

StarWalk Star members are recognized with a featured star on the Walk of Fame on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver and on the StarWall Gallery in the Orpheum Theatre upper lobby. Pioneer Star members are acknowledged on the Honour Plaque in the Orpheum lobby.

“The BCEHOF is proud and excited to present a very diverse and impressive group of Pioneer and StarWalk inductees who represent artistic excellence in British Columbia,” stated Rob Haynes, BCEHOF president.

“We look forward to scheduling and celebrating their individual inductions at various high-profile events over the coming months to honour their contribution.”

The B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame was created in 1992.

