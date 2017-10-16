South Surrey-raised woman takes comedy title

Crescent Beach-raised comedian Kate Barron is the first woman to win the Toronto Comedy Brawl. (Contributed photo)

Stand-up comedian, MC and public speaker Kate Barron – who was raised in Crescent Beach in South Surrey – has won a prestigious comedy contest in her current hometown of Toronto.

Barron, who placed first in the Toronto Comedy Brawl competition finals on Saturday at the Bathurst Centre for Media, Culture and Art, is the first woman to take the title in the nine-year history of the event.

Barron, who took home a $1,000 prize, was one of nine finalists winnowed down over several months from a starting field of 400 aspiring comedians. Past contest winners have gone on to win the Just For Laughs Homegrown competition.

Known for an energetic storytelling style of comedy with appeal to a broad variety of audiences, Barron is the producer and co-host of the monthly Treading Water comedy show at Toronto’s Gladstone Hotel.

“Comedy is subjective, and my fellow finalists were amazing, but because comedy is a male-dominated industry, being the first female to win this competition is a huge source of pride for me,” Barron said in a press release issued following the contest.