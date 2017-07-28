Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, with Alex Browne

Contributed photo White Rock folk-pop duo Fionn (also known as twins Alanna and Brianne Finn-Morris) appeared at YVR last week as part of the airport’s celebration of Canada 150, in which it has partnered with 604 Records to present 17 up and coming acts from the Lower Mainland.

Sea Of Stories

Tickets are on sale now for the world premiere of Peninsula Productions’ Sea Of Stories – a historical musical tribute to White Rock coinciding with Canada 150 celebrations – which runs Aug. 9-26 at Coast Capital Playhouse, 1532 Johnston Rd.

Produced in partnership with the City of White Rock, with funding from Heritage Canada, Sea Of Stories combines an original book by Shawn Macdonald and songs by musical director Dominik Heins, helmed by Peninsula Productions’ artistic director Wendy Bollard.

A fictional framing narrative – Anita and her 14-year-old son Jeffrey have moved to White Rock to help Anita’s mother transition into a retirement home – provides the hook for real-life characters and events in White Rock history, including the 1912 to 1957 period of town-building, but also exploring the area’s indigenous culture and the people of the Semiahmoo First Nation (artist Roxanne Charles was a consultant during development of the script).

Cast members include Sam Bob, Matthew Budd, Jessie Chan, Nancy Ebert, Paige Gibbs, Miranda Gilbert, Anthony Goncharov, Cory Haas, Theo James, Kirsten Kwong, Tegan Verheul, Cathy Wilmot and Andrew Wood. Choreography is by Keri Minty; set, lighting and projection design by Alan Brodie and costumes by Ines Ortner.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on the weekends. Tickets ($27, $22 seniors and $13 students) are available from 604-536-7535 or www.peninsulaproductions.org

Canada 150 shows

The City of White Rock, Semiahmoo Arts and Canada 150 are co-presenting two exhibits this summer highlighting both established and emerging artists, curated by Melanie Watts.

Subtitled Sagas, Narratives – and Selfies, the exhibits begin with the Our Past exhibition at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave.

The second exhibit, Our Future, opens Aug. 12 at the Pop-Uptown Gallery, 1459 B Johnston Rd. with a reception from 2-5 p.m.

TD Concerts at the Pier

The third annual TD Concerts at the Pier series presented by the White Rock BIA – in partnership with TD Canada Trust, the City of White Rock and REMAX – returns to the pier on Thursday, Aug. 10, as Little Destroyer takes the stage at 9 p.m with guests Ava Carich (7 p.m.) and Velveteins (7:45 p.m.).

Platinum Blonde will wrap up the series at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, with opening act Spirit at 7 p.m.

Live at Club 240

Souled Out will be back at Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240 tonight (July 28) as part of Semiahmoo Musical Consortium’s ongoing program of Friday night dances.

Outstanding vocalists, a “groove-approved” rhythm section and The Airtight Horns – one of the best horn sections in Metro Vancouver – are guaranteed to keep dancers on the floor with a blend of soul, R&B, Motown classics, funk, disco and favourite songs from the past five decades.

The show is part of the consortium’s series – building the branch’s ‘Club 240’ growing reputation as a dance-oriented venue for multiple genres of music, as well as promoting live music generally on the Peninsula – which presents live bands for dancing every Friday at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), except for special legion events and holidays.

The legion is located at 2643 128 St. Tickets ($20) are available at the door, at the legion box office (604-535-1043) from 3-9 p.m. daily, or online at www.brownpapertickets.ca

Blue Frog

More summer evenings with internationally noted musicians are on the way at White Rock’s intimate concert venue, Blue Frog Studios.

Upcoming shows include an evening with Crystal Shawanda (July 29, 7 p.m.), co-presented by RockIt.Boy.

Shawanda, an acclaimed singer with an aboriginal cultural background, is celebrated for soulful, rootsy vocals that allow her to bridge the worlds of traditional country and blues.

The venue is located at 1328 Johnston Rd.; tickets are available at 604-542-3055, or visit www.bluefrogstudios.ca

Trad Jazz

Popular White Rock Traditional Jazz Society season of house band Red Beans & Rice, led by cornetist/pianist Rice Honeywell Sr., continues its 13th summer season of Dixieland-style jazz, offering regular dances on Sundays (2-5 p.m.) at Club 240 (the Royal Canadian Legion Crescent Branch).

This Sunday’s event will feature trumpeter Bonnie Northgraves, plus society regular Bob Aitken on drums.

The band holds sway every Sunday afternoon until Aug. 27, including holiday long weekends, until the fall.

Admission (at the door) is $10 for WRTJS members and full-time students, $12 for everybody else.

Ceramic art

The Semiahmoo Potters have joined forces with the Fraser Valley Potters Guild for the current joint pottery sale and show at the City of White Rock’s Pop Uptown Gallery (1459B Johnston Rd.).

Expressions in Clay (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday) will display a rotation of creations by more than 45 potters.

Featured artists will demonstrate techniques, not only sharing their own passion for clay but also informing visitors of opportunities to buy works, take lessons and participate in future pottery events. Organizers note that repeat visits are encouraged – displays in the gallery will be continually changing as pieces sell and new ones are shown.

Rock art

Frequent White Rock Players Club director Kate Stadel is managing an exhibit of rock n’ roll art until Aug. 5 at New Westminster’s Anvil Centre (777 Columbia St.).

The Fine Art of Rock showcases the work of artist-designer Ernie Cefalu, of Pacific Eye & Ear, in an unrivalled collection of album cover and music-related images from the pop era of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

While you may not know the name, it’s more than likely you’re familiar with Cefalu’s iconic images and designs for albums by The Rolling Stones, The Guess Who, David Bowie, The Doors, Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, The Bee Gees, Aerosmith and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Included are such masterpieces as the Welcome To My Nightmare cover for Alice Cooper, and the much-reproduced ‘tongue logo’ developed for The Rolling Stones.

The exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

For the record

In a cutline for a photo of the R&B Allstars performance at Five Corners, which ran in the July 19 edition of the Peace Arch News, the lead vocalist was incorrectly identified as Billy Mendoza. The vocalist was David Steele.