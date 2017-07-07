White Rock comedy finds laughs in psychotherapy

Contributed photo Cathe Busswood (left) and Jeff Wyndham (right) head the cast of Page Theatre’s summer comedy Beyond Therapy, at Coast Capital Playhouse until July 22.

Psychoanalysis may be beneficial – but is it the patients or the therapists who need it most?

That’s the question posed by Christopher Durang’s comedy Beyond Therapy, presented by Page Theatre, on stage at Coast Capital Playhouse (1532 Johnston Rd.) until July 22.

Starring well-known Surrey area actors Cathe Busswood and Jeff Wyndham, the farcical, offbeat and wryly-observant satire of the psychotherapy trade – first presented off-Broadway in the early-1980s, only to become an audience hit that won a Broadway run – has proven one of playwright Durang’s most durable and frequently-revived comedies.

The play follows the quirky, uneasy romance of unpredictable Bruce and nerve-wracked Prudence, both heavily reliant on therapy, who meet through a personals ad. Prudence’s macho therapist has been urging her to be more assertive, while Bruce is being guided by an eccentric doctor who is encouraging him to meet more women – without fully understanding that he is, in fact, bisexual.

Featured in the cast are Sheldon Landry, Adrian Maxwell, Nicole Shorrock and Matthew Spears.

Page Theatre, a Vancouver-based not-for-profit society, was founded in 2012 to give actors and technicians a chance to challenge themselves, while providing audiences quality entertainment in community theatres.

Performances are Thursday to Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., with matinees Sunday at 2 p.m.

For tickets, call 604-536-7535.