IHIT investigating suspicious death of a four-month-old in Maple Ridge

The team was called to the house yesterday to investigate the death of a four-month-old

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the suspicious and sudden death of a four-month-old girl in Maple Ridge.

The team was at the house, located close to 116th Avenue and 236th Street, on Thursday.

“At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28th, Ridge Meadows RCMP were notified that a four-month-old female was brought to hospital the night before,” said a police spokesperspon.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP serious crime investigators called in IHIT shortly after, and the infant passed away at the hospital just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

Jacqueline Blackwell with Fraser Health said the authourity could not comment on individual cases.

• More details to follow.