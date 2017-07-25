VIDEO: Brigade Days coming to Fort Langley

A re-enactment of the arrival of the fur brigades during a previous Brigade Days in Fort Langley. Times file photo

Dozens of men, women and children dressed in 19th century clothing will be roughing it in canvas tents, cooking with fire, and sharing other old-fashioned skills with visitors during Brigade Days in historic Fort Langley, which runs August 5 to 7 this year.

The annual event celebrates the arrival of the fur brigades in the 1800s.

Admission to the fort at 23433 Mavis Ave. is free to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Visitors can see laundry done by hand with a washboard and ringer, enjoy folk songs and stories and mingle with re-enactors demonstrating the old-time arts of sewing, laundry, weapons, blacksmithing and cooking.

It all ends with a bagpipe procession down to the Fraser River shore, to witness a re-enactment of the arrival of the fur brigades.

Paddlers of a dozen canoes and a replica York boat will travel from Hope to Fort Langley where they traditionally unloaded their cargo of furs and barrels.

Visitors can find out about how the Kwantlen and other First Nations interacted with the Hudson’s Bay Company fort from the time it was built 190 years ago through to today.

Full Schedule

SATURDAY August 5

10 a.m. Flag-raising Procession

All day: Pig Roast Demonstration

11 a.m. Historic Weapons Demonstration

12:30 p.m. Chinook Jargon

1 p.m. Trapping Techniques

2 p.m. Farm & Garden Tour

2:30 p.m. Historic Weapons Demonstration

3 p.m. Washer Women

4 p.m. Voyageurs

4:45 p.m. Flag Lowering

SUNDAY AUGUST 6

10 a.m. Flag-raising Procession

11 a.m. Weapons Demonstration

12 p.m. Washer Women

12:30 p.m. Fur Trade Fashions

1:30 p.m. Trapping Techniques

2 p.m. Farm and Garden

2:30 p.m. Fort Feats of Strength

3:30 p.m. Weapons Demonstration

4 p.m. Chinook Jargon

4:45 p.m. Closing time at the Trading Post

MONDAY AUGUST 7

10 a.m. Flag-raising Procession

11 a.m. Weapons Demonstration

11:30 a.m. Washer Women

12 p.m. Chinook Jargon

12:30 p.m. Bagpipe Procession from Fort to Marina Park

1 p.m. Arrival of the Fur Brigades

1:30 p.m. Procession from Marina Park to James Douglas Statue

3 p.m. Weapons Demonstration

4 p.m. Farm and Garden

4:45 p.m. Closing time at the Trading Post