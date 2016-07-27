SENIORS' SCENE: Centre re-opens Tuesday

A reminder that the Kent Street Activity Centre will remain closed for general maintenance and cleanup until Monday, Aug. 1 inclusive. We look forward to seeing everyone back very soon as regular office hours resume Tuesday, Aug. 2.

All activity groups meeting through the summer will start up again at the centre this week. For an update of what groups are meeting or information on how to become a White Rock Recreation and Culture member, please call the White Rock Community Centre at 604-541-2199.

• This year’s White Rock Sea Festival is going to be the best one yet! Enjoy three days of fun in the sun from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31.

Bring the grandchildren down to the beach to the Pirates in the Park Kid’s Zone, Kid’s Parade, main stage entertainment, Fresh Air Cinema, fireworks and the popular torchlight parade.

Check out www.whiterockseafestival.ca for more information.

• Does this warm, sunny weather motivate you to get outside more and be active? The White Rock 0-5-0 Club is always looking for new members. Noncompetitive and recreational riders meet up with other cyclists and go on weekly Sunday rides and special out-trips. Membership is required. Call 604-541-2199 for more information and to register.

• Summer is a pretty special time to visit the White Rock Promenade. Enjoy live entertainment by buskers, meet local artists and browse fine art displays, or stop in at one of the food carts for a delicious snack or beverage. So much to do at the beach.

Check out www.whiterockcity.ca for more ideas!

• Are you a photography enthusiast who enjoys the beautiful outdoors? On Saturday, Aug. 13, 9:30 a.m. to noon visit a local garden in Crescent Beach and discover how to make your flower photography one step more professional using light and creative techniques in the camera. To register call 604-541-2199.

• Art on Display at the White Rock Community Centre presents Half Camera Will Travel: Shooting From The Hip. George Omorean’s work explores many facets and forms of art photography. The exhibit runs until Aug. 27 at the White Rock Community Centre. Call 604-541-2199 for more information.

• Calling all pickleball enthusiasts – do you know there are four pickleball courts open at Centennial Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.)? Pickle ball takes priority on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. At all other times, it is first-come, first-served, whether it is tennis or pickle ball, and regular court etiquette applies. See you on the courts!

• All White Rock Recreation and Culture facilities will be closed on Monday, Aug. 1 for B.C. Day. They will re-open on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.