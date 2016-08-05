Surrey cadet aims high in summer training

Major Jim Barrett, commanding officer of Alpha Company, presents Cadet Bae Keun Kim the plaque acknowledging him as the best cadet in the first intake of 4 Platoon of the three-week Basic Drill and Ceremonial Course at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Cadet Bae Keun Kim of Surrey has been selected as the top cadet in 4 Platoon of the first intake of the three-week Basic Drill and Ceremonial Course at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Kim is a member of 1867 Royal Canadian Army Cadets (Seaforth Highlanders) in Surrey.

Kim and 65 other army cadets attended the Basic Drill and Ceremonial (Army) Course that provides cadets with an opportunity to build on drill learned at the home corps, to participate in advanced drill and ceremonial activities and to develop leadership skills and knowledge while performing the role of a team leader.

Activities include commanding a squad on parade, drill with arms, flag drill and marksmanship training.

Kim’s Seaforth Highlanders regiment parades each Tuesday evening from 6:30-9 p.m. at 11584 Lyon Road, North Delta.

During the summer, more than 1770 army, navy and air cadets from western Canada will have spent up to six weeks in the Okanagan Valley training centre, expanding the training they receive at their home corps, developing new skills and forming friendships.