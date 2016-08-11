Fall prevention workshop Sept. 13

Falling can cause injury and loss of mobility and independence and is the sixth leading cause of death in seniors.

A Falls and Injury Prevention Workshop for seniors will take place Sept. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre, 6188 176 St.

One in three adults over the age of 65 falls at least once per year. The good news is falling can be prevented.

Join the workshop to learn tips and tricks on how to stay safe and reduce the chances of injury through falls.

The free event is presented in partnership with Fraser Health.

Light beverages will be served.

To register call 604-501-5100 or click here with registration code 4499831.