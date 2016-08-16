SENIORS' SCENE: Outdoor entertainment abounds

With this warm summer weather, be sure to check out some lively outdoor entertainment.

Buskers can be found throughout White Rock dancing, storytelling, singing and playing a variety of musical instruments.

For a list of busking locations in the city check out www.whiterockcity.ca

• Looking for lunch buddies? Join the Dining Club.

This friendly, informal group meets the last Tuesday of each month at local eateries.

Call the Kent Street Activity Centre at 604-541-2231 for information on this month’s hostess name and location or restaurant.

• Cribbage & Bid Whist players meet every Thursday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. in the Kent Street Auditorium.

This enthusiastic and friendly group always welcomes new members for an afternoon of fun.

Remember you can come and try out this activity group three times before becoming a paid member.

If you enjoy Cribbage, don’t forget to get your tickets for the annual Dairy Queen Trophy Crib Tournament on Friday, Sept. 23, 12:45-4 p.m. at Kent Street Activity Centre. Tickets are only $5 each and are sold at Crib and Whist on Thursday afternoons and at the Kent Street Centre office. For more, call 604-541-2231.

• A Passion for Clay is the fourth cultural project at the Pop-Up-Town Art Space (1459B Johnston Rd.).

This show features working clay arts and gallery exhibitions by Fraser Valley Potters Guild & Semiahmoo Potters.

The intent of the art space is to facilitate and inspire new artistic and creative enterprises in White Rock. Something definitely worth checking out.

• Easy Peasy Packing is the name of a fun and informative travel workshop that will teach you how to travel light and still have everything you need in a carry-on bag.

Sign up now for this Aug. 31, 7-9 p.m., class at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• The White Rock Museum and Archives on Marine Drive is offering free guided tours of its galleries on Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. until the end of September.

Come on down and explore the hidden gems at the museum.

Contact the museum at 604-541-2221 for more information.

• Fall registration will open to White Rock Recreation & Culture members on Friday, Aug. 26.

Adding convenience and service for new and returning participants, you can register online starting at 7 a.m.

Phone and in-person registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at all White Rock Recreation centres. Get your membership today and take advantage of early registration and reduced rates on most programs.

The Fall Recreation Guide is available online at www.whiterockcity.ca/register

General program registration opens Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.