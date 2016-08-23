SENIORS' SCENE: Sign up starts for fall fun

Fall registration will open to White Rock Recreation & Culture members this Friday, Aug. 26.

Adding convenience and service for new and returning participants, you can register online starting at 7 a.m. Phone and in-person registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at all White Rock Recreation Centres.

The guide will be delivered in the Peace Arch News this Friday, or pick up a copy at any of the centres.

General program registration opens Wednesday, Aug. 31.

• A White Rock Recreation & Culture Membership for 2016 is now available for half price for the remainder of the year.

If you are new to the area or new to the age of 55 and are interested in joining activities at Kent Street Activity Centre, this is the ideal time to join.

As a member you can participate in a variety of clubs and activities all year, and get member pricing on programs and day trips, as well as early registration privileges.

Drop by the Kent Street Activity Centre to register and check out all the fabulous activities. You can participate in activities three times before becoming a paid member.

• A volunteer entertainment co-ordinator is needed to assist at the Kent Street Activity Centre’s Fresh & Lively outreach lunch program.

The luncheons are held on the first three Fridays of the month and provide seniors with an afternoon of delicious food, great company and fun entertainment.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• Tickets are going fast for the Kent Street Seniors Society’s annual Bridge Luncheon, Friday, Sept. 30.

Register with a partner and enjoy a delicious lunch followed by an afternoon of contract bridge.

Advance tickets are available at Kent Street Activity Centre, White Rock Community Centre and Centennial Park offices. No tickets at the door.

Please call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• Interested in attending a Friday night dance party?

Join instructor Magali Cardoso on Sept. 16, 7-10 p.m., for a one-hour lesson followed by free dance time at the Centre for Active Living. All ballroom dancers, all levels welcome.

Advance registration only by calling 604-541-2199.

• Get Up and Go 65+ is a perfect program for seniors with balance and mobility impairments, designed to improve strength, balance and co-ordination, as well as functional ability, independence and quality of life.

For a referral, contact Fraser Health Fall and Injury Prevention 604-587-7866.

The next course begins Sept. 14 at White Rock Community Centre. Call 604-541-2199 for more information.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.