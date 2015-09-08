SENIORS' SCENE: Kent Street groups return from summer break

During September and October, celebrate the fourth annual Fall Festival of the Arts.

With more than 40 different arts and cultural events, there is something for everyone – art shows, concerts, theatre and more.

An event listing can be found online at www.whiterockcity.ca

• Zumba Gold is a perfect program for the active older adult.

Easy-to-follow choreography focuses on balance, range of motion and co-ordination.

Try a free class of Zumba Gold at the White Rock Community Centre, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 1-1:45 p.m.

Space is limited and advance registration is required by calling 604-541-2199.

• Many of the Kent Street activity groups will be returning from the summer break next week, including bingo.

Join this fun group for a social afternoon every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.

Come early to pick your lucky cards for small cash prizes and jackpot games.

Be sure to have your 2016 recreation and culture membership, or purchase one for only $18.50 for the remainder of the year.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• Discover the joy of yoga in a safe and gentle way.

Chair Yoga is designed for older adults who have mobility or other physical challenges.

This 10-week program begins Thursday, Sept. 15, 9:15-10:15 a.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• Are you a user of Centennial Park? If so you are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about an all-abilities/all ages playground that the Peace Arch Hospital and Community Health Foundation are proposing to build north of Centennial Arena.

Drop in to the meeting Thursday, Sept. 1, 6-7 p.m. at the Centre for Active Living.

For more information please contact the director of recreation and culture at 604-542-7589.

• The Kent Street Coffee Shop will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Enjoy delicious homemade cuisine, including sandwiches, fresh baked goodies and hot-meal specials every Wednesday.

If you have some time to spare and are looking for a way to connect with your community and make new friends, consider volunteering in the coffee shop.

Help is needed for a variety of shifts throughout the week.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information or drop into the Kent Street Activity Centre and fill out an volunteer application form.

• Now is a great time to register for a White Rock recreation and culture program.

Whether you are interested in fitness, wellness, the arts or making new connections, there is a vast array of programs and activities available at the Kent Street Activity Centre, White Rock Community Centre, Centennial Park Leisure Centre and the Centre for Active Living. Visit any centre and pick up a copy of the fall recreation guide or view it online at www.whiterockcity.ca/register

Register now online, by phone at 604-541-2199 or drop into any White Rock recreation centre.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.