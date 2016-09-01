ALEX HOUSE: 100-year fest set for Sept. 10

by Neil Fernyhough

Whether as campers, clients, visitors, volunteers, staff or neighbours, Alex House has touched thousands of lives over the past 100 years.

From those early days – when orphans and destitute children arrived by train at Crescent Beach to frolic by the shore – Camp Alexandra has continued to fulfill its many roles, as a seaside getaway, a place to enjoy community programs and events, and as a supportive presence for those in our community marginalized and in need of connection.

Our marquee event of this year of celebration is our Homecoming Festival, on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3-7 p.m.

Hosted by MC Ian Harmon, the event includes musical entertainment by the River Bottom Boys, Ocean Park Wailers and Kit n’ Kaboodle; a performance from the Surrey Historical Re-enactors; a midway and petting zoo; food trucks; artisan demonstrations; and a historical exhibition.

Admission is by donation.

We’re encouraging folks to dress in period costume!

To volunteer, call 604-535-0015 or email info@alexhouse.net.

• Our centennial commemoration continues through the fall with a series of three community conversations.

Remembering the Past – Imaging the Future examines issues of social concern to our community.

On Sept. 28, we invite you to “Something in the Air: Local Solutions to Climate Change.” The conversation will take place at Beecher Place, at the end of Beecher Street, 7-8:30 p.m.

Dr. Andrew Frank will speak on the historical context – what were our views of the environment and the economy 100 years ago? Then three speakers will look at the local effects of climate change: as they related to transit and transportation (Gordon Price); rising sea levels and shoreline protection (John Clague); and food security (Brent Mansfield).

The audience will be invited to discuss how we can have a positive impact. The event is free, but we encourage registration – call 604-535-0015.

• Our Sept. 10 Homecoming Festival will include a sod-turning for our new Centennial Plaza.

The plaza will provide a beautiful outdoor space for visitors to enjoy the surroundings. There will be benches, tables, flower boxes and a barbecue.

The completion of the project requires the support of the community. This is your invitation to help build our legacy by contributing your own.

For a $100 donation, you can purchase a brick, personalized with an inscription, which will be built into the plaza.

We are also looking for contractors and vendors who may want to help. Contact director of operations, Rita, at 604-535-0015 (ext. 222).

• As preoccupying as our centennial is, our ongoing programs continue!

“Road Stories: Tales of Travel and Journeying,” is the ninth installment of our popular Lit Café series. Join featured authors Mark Cameron, Joei Carlton, Caitlin Hicks, Neil McKinnon and Jim McWilliams for an entertaining and informative evening. A Q&A with the authors and refreshments are included.

Admission by donation; no registration necessary.

The event happens Monday, Sept. 12, 7-9 p.m. in the Longhouse Lounge at our Crescent Beach location, 2916 McBride Ave.

Neil Fernyhough is manager of Alexandra Neighbourhood House’s community programs. For information, call 604-535-0015 or go to www.alexhouse.net