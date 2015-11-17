SENIORS' SCENE: A salute to seniors

All of the Kent Street Activity Groups will be returning from the summer break this week, including the Stitch and Chat group, which is always welcoming new members.

Bring along a sewing or knitting project you are working on, and drop in and check out this friendly group.

Remember you can try out any activity group at the centre three times before becoming a paid member.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• A 2016 Recreation and Culture membership is only $18.50 for the remainder of the year.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• Cribbage enthusiasts, don’t forget to get your tickets for the annual Dairy Queen Trophy Crib Tournament on Friday, Sept. 23, 12:45-4 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Tickets are $5 each and are sold at Crib and Whist on Thursday afternoons and at the Kent Street Centre office.

For more information, please call 604-541-2231.

• CARP and the City of White Rock present a Salute to Seniors on National Seniors Day, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2-4 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre.

Meet MP Dianne Watts and other elected representatives, plus enjoy fabulous entertainment, refreshments, door prizes and more.

To register for this free event, please RSVP Denice at 604-538-5778.

• Cooking for yourself – coming up with new recipes that are delicious to eat and fun and easy to prepare – is never easy.

In our Cooking for One workshop, Thursday, Sept. 15, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre, discover new and exciting ways to make meal preparation not feel like a waste of time and energy.

Call 604-541-2231 to register.

• Keep Fit for 60+ Drop-In at the Kent Street Activity Centre returns after the summer break.

Join Wendy for fun, low-intensity cardio and strength training. Monday, Sept. 12, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 8, 4-5 p.m.

• Never tried yoga? Learn the basics so you are ready to participate and enjoy any yoga class.

This introduction to yoga class will give you a gentle introduction to the poses and the terms beginning Monday, Sept. 12, 5-6 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• The ever-popular Fresh and Lively Luncheons are held on the first three Fridays of the month at Kent Street Activity Centre.

For more information and to reserve a seat, contact Come Share Seniors Support Services at 604-531-9400.

Make Friday afternoons a perfect opportunity to socialize, enjoy an afternoon of entertainment and have a nourishing and delicious meal.

• The Kent Street dance committee welcomes you back from the summer break tonight (Wednesday) for social dancing to live music.

Singles and couples aged 50-plus are welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Refreshments served midway.

This week’s featured band is Joe Sartorello.

Cost is $6 for members and $7 for non-members.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.