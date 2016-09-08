ROTARY ROUNDUP: Making a good Rotarian

by Brenda Gibson

The heart of Rotary is its local clubs.

These groups of dedicated people share a passion for both community service and friendship, and unite to solve some of their communities’ toughest challenges.

Each club has its own character; a product of its membership, meeting time and location, and the specific causes it chooses to target – which in turn impacts its main events and fundraisers throughout the year.

If clubs are the heart of Rotary, then members are the life-blood.

Each member contributes according to their abilities and each club has a variety of roles and projects, so everyone can be involved in some way.

Service above self is our motto. Here’s what makes a good Rotarian:

You are a nice person. You like people and have a yearning to grow deeper community roots as you give back.

You’re available to attend weekly meetings (breakfast, lunch and dinner meetings are available to suit your schedule).

You’re eager to get involved, share your ideas and have fun as you make new friends.

If this sounds like you, we’d love to meet you! All five clubs of the Semiahmoo Peninsula welcome visitors to our weekly meetings at any time. Visit one or visit us all – some are large and some are small.

Stopping by for a meal will give you a no-strings-attached chance to meet members and see if the dynamic of the club is a fit for you.

Here are a few samples of past and future projects you could be involved in.

In August, the White Rock club held a book sale over four days at the Peace Arch Curling Centre. Money raised from this event will flow back into the community for many varied projects, such as the club’s $35,000 donation towards the new emergency at Peace Arch Hospital.

On Sept. 17, the South Surrey club will again join forces with Urban Impact in the parking lot of Ocean Park Safeway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Shredathon 2.0.

The club’s last Shredathon raised $5,000 toward sponsorship of a Pacific Assistance Dog Society (PADS) Canine Assisted Intervention (CAI) team.

This team’s specialty is to assist children who are suffering from a horrific emotional trauma such as abuse. In such cases, a dog and handler will meet with the child to provide companionship and comfort. Often the child will share details of the incident with the dog where they will not talk to an adult. The dog and handler will even go so far as to accompany the child into the court room, should this be required.

Shredathon is a fun and practical event in support of a great cause!

An upcoming Oct. 22 Beatles Tribute Evening promises to be a super fun night out, featuring live music by “The Fab Fourever.” This popular Beatles cover band will rock the Crescent Beach Legion, 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets are just $35 and will go fast as occupancy is limited; phone 604-536-4466.

Also on the horizon is the Nov. 5 Sip and Savour event. This extravagant food and wine tasting event will be held at the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, 7-10 p.m., raising funds to support various clubs’ projects and the Shine the Light Initiative.

Tickets are $75 – or $65 each when you buy 10. Cocktail attire.

Many hands make light work. With you, we can accomplish even more. Please join us – we’d love to meet you!

Brenda Gibson writes monthly on behalf of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s five Rotary Clubs – brenda_gibson@shaw.ca