SENIORS' SCENE: Stay busy at activity centre

Kent Street Activity Centre offers a variety of activity groups for members to enjoy.

Have you ever played table tennis? This sport is lively, fun and a great way to meet new people.

Learn how to score points and keep the ball moving Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at the centre.

Beginners and advanced players welcome. Equipment is available for loan.

Call 604-541-2199 today to purchase your half-price White Rock Recreation and Culture membership, or stop by the centre for a guest pass and try a few activities three times before you buy.

• Zumba Gold is a perfect program for the active, older adult.

Easy to follow choreography focuses on balance, range of motion and co-ordination.

Zumba Gold is starting at Kent Street Activity Centre on Wednesday (Sept. 14), 4:30-5:30pm.

Register by calling 604-541-2199.

• Learn the basic technique in energy work.

Etheric Alignment uses the hands to brush away unwanted, stale energy, including pain, anxiety and turmoil.

This workshop on Thursday, Sept. 15, 7-9:30 p.m. at Kent Street Activity Centre is filling up fast. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• Tickets are going fast for the Kent Street Seniors Society’s Annual Bridge Luncheon, Friday, Sept. 30. Register with a partner and enjoy a delicious lunch followed by an afternoon of contract bridge.

Advance tickets are available at Kent Street Activity Centre, White Rock Community Centre and Centennial Park offices. No tickets at the door. Please call 604-541-2231.

• Planning a trip to Spain and want to learn or brush up on your Spanish?

Learn basic Spanish language conversation and pronunciation in a relaxed, informal setting.

Beginner classes are held at Kent Street Activity Centre, 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 22 , and at the White Rock Community Centre beginning Sept. 19, 7-8 p m. If you have some previous knowledge of the language and are looking for a refresher, register for the Monday evening class from 8-9 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to sign up now.

• Walking is great exercise with proven health benefits.

Take your walking to another level using special rubber-tipped walking poles that reduce stress to hip and knee joints.

The arm motion technique exercises the whole body and is easy to learn. An Urban Pole Walking class for beginners begins Friday, Sept. 23, 3:15-4 p.m.

Call 604-541-2199 to register or for more information.

• Our Photography Made Easy class is starting up Wednesday, Sept. 21, 7-9:30 p.m., at White Rock Community Centre.

Join Lynne Kelman for five informative sessions to learn all the tips and tricks of becoming a better photographer.

Call 604-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. Call 604-541-2231.