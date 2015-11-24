SENIORS' SCENE: Socialize with dining club

One of the best-kept secrets at Kent Street Activity Centre is the monthly dining club. If you enjoy going out for meals and trying new restaurants in the company of others, this might be just what you are looking for. The Dining Club meets monthly at restaurants in the White Rock/South Surrey area. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the group will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Kiki’s Greek Taverna.

Call the Kent Street Activity Centre at 604-541-2231 to get the name of this month’s hostess.

• Discover the joy of yoga in a safe and gentle way. Chair Yoga is designed for older adults who have mobility or other physical challenges. All poses are done standing or in a chair. This 10-week program begins Thursday, Sept. 22, 9:15-10:15 a.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199.

• Last call to get tickets for the annual Dairy Queen Trophy Cribbage Tournament on Friday, Sept. 23, 12:45-4 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Tickets are only $5 each and are sold at Crib and Whist on Thursday afternoons and at the Kent Street Activity Centre office. For more, call 604-541-2231.

• CARP (a new vision of aging for Canada) and the City of White Rock present a Salute to Seniors on National Seniors Day, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2-4 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre. Meet Dianne Watts and other elected representatives plus enjoy fabulous entertainers with hits by Patsy Cline, Patti Page, Connie Francis, Doris Day, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tom Jones.

Enjoy refreshments, door prizes and more. To register for this free event, call Denice at 604-538-5778.

• Often it is not from a lack of motivation or trying on someone’s part to better their health, it is that they simply don’t know what to do or where to begin. Discover the steps and tools to deal with challenges and feel better at a Healing Anxiety Course offered at the Centre for Active Living, Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• The Kent Street Choristers are gearing up for another tremendous year of singing and performing.

This Kent Street activity group is always looking for new members so if you can “sing in tune” please drop by any Tuesday from 9-11:30 a.m. for a short audition.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• Do you know how to travel light? This fun and informative workshop on Thursday, Sept. 29, 7-9: p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre will show you how you can move around the globe with a surprisingly large amount of clothing, shoes and other travel items in a standard allowable airline carry-on. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• The Kent Street auditorium is open Wednesday evenings (tonight) from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. for all those 50+ who enjoy live music, friendly people and social dancing.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the door. This Wednesday’s live performance is by the New Vintage Band.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.