Abbotsford woman missing since Sept. 25

Langley RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to locate Kristina Ward, a 20-year-old Abbotsford woman who frequents Langley City’s downtown core.

Kristina was reported missing to Abbotsford Police on Sept. 25. It is possible she may have been in the North Surrey area on Sept. 27. She is known to frequent the Langley city core area, said police.

She is described as First Nations, 5’6” tall, 130 lbs, with curly brown hair and brown eyes. Kristina requires medication. It’s believed she does not have this medication with her.

If you have information that might assist police to locate Kristina Ward, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.