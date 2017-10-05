Bailey bridge to be replaced by new ‘superstructure’

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Thursday that the province will replace the Bailey bridge, which crosses the Nicomekl River on King George Boulevard.

Construction crews will replace the temporary bridge with a steel “superstructure,” according to a news release issued at 12:15 p.m. The new structure will include a new deck, along with the required approach and abutment work.

“The new bridge will provide reliability for travellers and a longer lifespan,” notes the release. “And it will allow the ministry to remove the current 10,000 kg-weight restriction for vehicles using the crossing.”

The one-lane crossing will be closed for approximately six weeks, tentatively starting Oct. 16.

Single-lane traffic in each direction will be maintained on the adjacent two-lane structure. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The Bailey bridge has been operational since the early 1980s, according to the ministry.