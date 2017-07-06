Injured puppy dumped in Aldergrove with zip tie wrapped around tail

SPCA worry there may be more puppies from this litter in similar distress

Now named Lola, this three-month-old Doberman pinscher was found lying on the side of the road at 264 Street with a zip tie wrapped tightly around its tail and in considerable pain. The tail has since been amputated. SPCA worry there may be other puppies from this litter in the same situation. BC SPCA photo

The BC SPCA is seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for inflicting intense suffering on a puppy found abandoned on the side of the road at 264 Street and 64 Avenue on July 2.

The three-month-old Doberman pinscher puppy, named Lola by the SPCA, was found by two Good Samaritans visiting from Alberta. They noticed her lying at the side of the road near some mailboxes. They rushed her to the Abbotsford SPCA.

“The puppy was thin and her tail area was grossly swollen and infected – oozing puss and blood. She was clearly in a great deal of pain,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA. “Her tail had been wrapped tightly with a plastic zip tie, in an apparent effort to do a home amputation for cosmetic purposes. This was a barbaric act that caused needless suffering to an innocent puppy.”

She said the SPCA is worried that there may be more puppies in the litter who are being subjected to the same cruelty.

“If anyone knows who this puppy belongs to, we urge them to contact our BC SPCA Provincial Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722,” said Moriarty.

The puppy is receiving veterinary treatment and is currently in the care of an SPCA foster home. The investigation into the case continues.