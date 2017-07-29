Police investigating after screams heard in Surrey

Screaming reported near the 9100-block of Kind George Blvd. at 4:40 a.m.

Surrey RCMP released a statement Saturday afternoon saying police are investigating after screaming was reported near the 9100-block of Kind George Blvd. at 4:40 a.m.

The release says police officers attended to the area Saturday morning, and after speaking with witnesses, officers determined that the event was associated with a local motel.

“There was initially a concern for a person’s safety, but officers have since located the person. The matter is still under investigation,” the release said.

“No further media releases will be forth coming on this incident.”