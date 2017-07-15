PHOTOS: Canada Elite square off against Venezuela

Canada Elite squared off against Venezuela Saturday afternoon.
Tonight, the Quebec Rebelles play Team BC at 6 p.m., Puerto Rico faces Japan at 6 p.m. and Australia against Mexico at 8:30 p.m. An NCJAA game is also scheduled for 8:30 p.m., their opponent is to be announced.
A full list of games and results can be found here.
Canada Elite pitcher Megan Evans winds up for a pitch against Venezuela at Softball City Saturday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
A crowd gathered to watch Canada Elite face Venezuela at Softball City Saturday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Canada Elite second base Aspen Searle fields a ball against Venezuela at Softball City. (Aaron Hinks photo)