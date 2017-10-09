Two Surrey United teams bring home national hardware

The U-15 Girls won the national title, while the women’s team finished second overall.

Surrey United’s U-15 Girls were crowned national U-15 champions on Monday after they defeated Montreuil Laval 1-0. It was the first national U-15 title for Surrey United. (Twitter, @cmsasoccer)

Surrey U15 Girls Win Title

Surrey United U-15 girls team has rewritten the history books.

On Monday, the girls beat out Monteuil Laval from Quebec to earn the U-15 Girls Cup in the Totoya National Championships.

The victory was a sweet one for the squad, who were considered underdogs going into the matchup. Surrey United lost their first match of the tournament against Monteuil Laval. After the qualification phase, Monteuil Laval led Group B, which included Surrey United, with two wins and a +6 goal differential.

After beating Moncton 4-0 in the qualification round, and Kitchener 2-0 in the seeding round, Surrey United moved onto the final four. They played to a 0-0 draw against Edmonton, but they won 3-1 on penalty kicks.

Then, they were back on the field in the final, with the only team to show them defeat.

Left midfielder Sophia Kramer scored in the first half for Surrey United to give them a narrow 1-0 lead going into halftime. In the second half, that stingy defence held on for the 1-0 win.

“They battled as a group,” said head coach Ari Adams. “It was a team effort today and really for the whole tournament.”

“It was a tough game. We hit a couple of crossbars. Kramer managed to hit one and we just took it from there.”

Surrey put on an incredible defensive performance over the next four games. Throughout the whole tournament, the only goal they allowed during play was in that first game versus Laval.

There was a sense of redemption from Adams and the U-15 girls in this tournament. Her team finished second in the same tournament last year.

“To come back the following year and win it all shows just how great these girls worked together,” said Adams.

This is the first time that Surrey United has won the Girls U-15 National Title in the tournament’s 34-year history. No team from B.C. has won the tournament since Coquitlam Metro Ford won it all in 2010.

Adams said she will stick with the team as they compete for a U-17 title in the near future.

Surrey United Women’s Team Narrowly Beat by Edmonton on Goal Differential

The Surrey United women’s team sat helplessly on the sidelines Monday, waiting for the results of the Edmonton Victoria’s versus Holy Cross FC from Newfoundland. The match would decide where Surrey would finish in the final standings.

An Edmonton draw or loss would have resulted in a win for Surrey. Edmonton needed two goals to win the title outright, and they beat Holy Cross 3-0 on Sunday to claim the title.

Despite finishing as the runner-up, head coach Spiro Pelgios is extremely proud of his team’s effort.

“With all the adversity and everything it took for us to get here, the team performed as well as I could have expected,” Pelgios said. “They showed me stuff that would make any coach proud.”

“The team is satisfied knowing that they left everything on the field,” he said. Any time there’s been any kind of adversity this year, our team has responded.”

Adversity hit the team during their final game against Edmonton. Surrey was down 2-0 early in the second half, but they battled back to tie the game up at 2-2. They even had a chance to win the game with a great chance in the final minutes, but Edmonton’s goalkeeper made a fantastic save to keep the game tied.

The format didn’t have a traditional final like the U-15 Girls Tournament did. With only nine teams playing instead of 12, the seeding was split into three different categories. The games weren’t extended past 90 minutes, meaning that no game would be decided by extra time or penalty kicks.

After failing to get a victory against Edmonton, it meant that Surrey had to sit and watch the outcome of Monday’s game to know where they would finish in the standings.

“It’s just too bad we couldn’t determine our own fate,” Pelgios said. “To watch it play out without any control is a weird feeling. We haven’t been in a position like that before.”

Despite the loss, United players were gracious about playing Edmonton’s team.

“Our players said that they enjoyed playing against them,” he said. “They’re a good team with great sportsmanship, and they’re a good representation of Canadian soccer.”

What made Surrey’s performance even more impressive were all the injuries they had to battle through. Surrey United had six key injuries to veteran players on their roster. It forced Pelgios to juggle his lineup and put players in different positions.

One of those players was Kate Qualley. The 37-year-old leader was moved from centreback to centre midfielder because of injury, and Pelgios was happy with her performance.

“[Qualley] flourished in that role,” Pelgios said. “She’s one of the veteran leaders on the team and she really showed it throughout this tournament.”