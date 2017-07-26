UPDATE: Police find 11-year-old boy missing near Stanley Park

An off-duty New Westminster Police officer has found Bruneau Fulton. The 11-year-old boy had gone missing from Stanley Park, where he had been biking with his family, just after noon.
The boy told police that he had biked the whole way from Stanley Park to New Westminster and was just looking for a public building so that he could call his family.
Thank you for the RTs! Bruneau Fulton has been located & reunited with his family. https://t.co/Hp4LTugSHW #VPD #Community— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 27, 2017