White Rock BIA boss resigns

The White Rock Business Improvement Association's executive director has resigned, according to a newsletter from the association Thursday afternoon.

The newsletter offered no reasons for his departure, referring questions to the BIA office where "a board member will get back to you."

Douglas Smith told Peace Arch News earlier this month, prior to the last weekend's final performance in the BIA's TD Concerts at the Pier series – which he spearheaded – that indications were good the series would return for a third year.

Smith had been the BIA's executive director since July 2014.

"Douglas has worked alongside the board using his time, passion, and energy in managing and operating the BIA. He has been an advocate for stakeholders, developed promotional activities for businesses, and coordinated festivals and events that promote business activity in the four BIA districts," said the newsletter.

"On behalf of the business community of White Rock, the board wishes to thank Douglas for his role as executive director."

Smith joined the association after serving as managing partner of Alliance West Sports & Entertainment, which created and produced events in the Lower Mainland.

Smith also previously served as economic development officer for the City of Parksville and was responsible for the organization of Surrey's major annual events while serving as the city's manager of filming and special events.

More to come…