Still no dates for trial in pair of Peninsula deaths

Trials have yet to be set in the cases of two high-profile murders that occurred on the Semiahmoo Peninsula more than two years ago.

Officials at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster confirmed Tuesday that upcoming proceedings for Jeffrey Caille, accused of killing White Rock’s Bruce Ridout in August 2014, and Baldev Singh Kalsi, charged in the July 2014 death of his wife, Narinder, are set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 8, respectively.

For Caille, the appearance is scheduled as a pre-trial conference. Twenty-two years old at the time of his arrest, Caille is charged with second-degree murder, one count of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assault, in connection with an incident at Ridout’s home in the 900-block of Ash Street.

He has been out on bail since February 2015.

For Kalsi, the Sept. 8 appearance is to set another court date, possibly for trial.

He was ordered this past June to stand trial in connection with his wife’s death, following a preliminary inquiry held in Surrey Provincial Court.

At the start of those proceedings, the former president of the Gurdwara Sahib Brookside temple pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.