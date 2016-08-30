Standoff in Whalley

A man has been arrested after a standoff in North Surrey.

On Saturday, at about 10:40 a.m., police responded to a disturbance, perhaps a domestic dispute, on Melrose Drive, near Grosvenor Road in Whalley.

A 27-year-old man had apparently barricaded himself in the home.

Surrey RCMP Emergency Response Teams descended on the home and began negotiations to have the man surrender.

Negotiations continued until 7 p.m., when the man was finally arrested.

David Unick has been charged with four counts, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and two counts of fail to comply with recognizance.