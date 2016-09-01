Pair of beavers found dead on South Surrey road

A pair of beaver carcasses were found along 184 Street, near 2 Avenue Tuesday morning.

A White Rock man who discovered a pair of beavers dead at the side of a South Surrey road this week said the find was “sad and disheartening.”

Scott Plummer also suspects the pair were needlessly killed.

Plummer said he found the carcasses on 184 Street near 2 Avenue Tuesday morning.

“Two huge, healthy Canadian beavers slaughtered and left at the side of the road. It was kind of upsetting,” he said. “I would think, being one of the greatest symbols of our nation of Canada, that these majestic animals would be live-trapped and moved, not slaughtered and left on the side of the road.”

However, a conservation officer contacted by Peace Arch News said it’s likely the pair’s demise was less nefarious. Based on photos of the animals and the scene, “it looks like they were just hit by a car,” said Jack Trudgian.

Trudgian said beavers – like all wildlife – are protected under B.C.’s Wildlife Act, but can be a nuisance in areas where they cause flooding.

The City of Surrey has a “policy of no interference” in regards to public lands where beaver activity poses no threat to the public or property.

Plummer said the pair he found were laying about 100 feet apart, and both were stretched out on their backs. He questioned their similar positions and the lack of obvious trauma.

Trudgian said that without evidence of foul play, there is little conservation officers can do.

Suspected violations of wildlife, fisheries or environmental protection laws may be reported to 1-877-952-7277.