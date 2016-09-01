  • Connect with Us

Suspect sought in South Surrey credit-card theft

Surrey RCMP are asking for help identifying the man in these surveillance images. - Contributed photo
Surrey RCMP are asking for help identifying the man in these surveillance images.
— image credit: Contributed photo
  by  Tracy Holmes - Peace Arch News
  posted Sep 1, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a suspect sought in connection with a theft of credit cards last spring.

According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the theft occurred May 25, when a vehicle was broken into near 17 Avenue and 148 Street. A wallet containing credit cards was taken.

Recently obtained surveillance photos depicting a man allegedly using one of the stolen credit cards at an ATM prompted Thursday's appeal. They show a man wearing a grey-coloured, zippered hoodie, a dark baseball cap and sunglasses.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann said the theft is a good reminder to not leave valuables in unattended vehicles.

"Don’t make it easy for thieves to access your personal belongings," he said.

Anyone with information on the person in the surveillance photos is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

 

