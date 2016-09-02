- Home
NewsA Surrey man has been arrested for allegedly luring someone he thought was 13 years old. George Torresani, 48, has been arrested and is being charged with luring a child, transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16. He has been released on numerous conditions limiting his access to children and his use of the Internet pending his first appearance. More to come.
Surrey man arrested for child luring
