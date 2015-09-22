Real-estate agent receives 30-day suspension

B.C.’s real estate regulator has penalized a South Surrey agent for professional misconduct stemming from the listing of a Fraser Valley property.

Michael B. Ireland received a 30-day licence suspension, a $1,500 fine and an order to complete a real estate remedial education course.

The Real Estate Council of B.C. published the discipline order on its website last month. Ireland’s suspension lasts until Sept. 8.

In June 2015, Ireland entered into an MLS listing contract with an owner of five acres of land in Abbotsford.

According to the council’s decision, Ireland “failed to act within the scope of authority given by his client and failed to act honestly and with reasonable care and skill.”

The council says Ireland had his client sign a blank amendment to the listing contract at the time of the initial contract’s signing. Ireland then used the amendment to extend the listing of the property without the knowledge or consent of his client, according to the council’s decision.

Ireland also filled out and signed a listing cancellation form on behalf of his client without their knowledge or consent.

At the time of the order, Ireland was listed as a representative with Re/Max Colonial Pacific Realty Ltd. on 24 Avenue. He became licensed under his own real estate corporation last year.

Efforts to reach Ireland and a spokesperson for the broker were unsuccessful.