'Twas the night before classes…

Dozens of students gearing up for their final year of high school gathered on the turf field near Semiahmoo Secondary late Monday for a much-touted ‘campout’ launch to their grad year.

One tent was set up for the occasion – which students say is an annual tradition at South Surrey schools – and was reportedly wrapped up by 6 a.m. Tuesday, hours before class time.