'Green' boiler for South Surrey school

Semiahmoo Secondary is getting a new boiler, the province recently announced.

The $571,475 energy-efficient unit is among $4.8-million in projects approved by the provincial government aimde at cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The cash is coming from the province's carbon neutral capital program.

“Greater energy efficiency translates into much needed savings,” Surrey-White Rock MLA Gordie Hogg said in a news release. “The CNCP saves districts an average of $2.1 million per year and reduces an average of 6,417 tonnes of carbon.”

By replacing the boiler at Semiahmoo, the Surrey School district will cut emissions and save water heating costs. Schools can put the money they save on energy back into classrooms, according to the province.

Since 2012, the B.C. government has funded nearly $25 million in projects under its carbon neutral capital program, which expanded to the health and post-secondary sectors in 2014.