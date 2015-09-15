Dario Jam honours slain teen in South Surrey

Friends and supporters of a South Surrey teen, killed in a violent attack near Bakerview Park in 2014, will gather Saturday at an event created in his honour.

Dario Jam takes place in South Surrey Athletic Park Sept. 10, 1-5 p.m.

The second-annual event honours Dario Bartoli, and will celebrate his passions of skateboarding and BMX in a park he frequented. The family-friendly event includes skateboarding, BMX and scooter jams and demos at the skate park, prizes, youth DJ performances and a silent auction. All proceeds will go to Semiahmoo Animal League Inc., which helps at-risk children.

Last year, friends of Bartoli worked with Surrey youth outreach workers to organize the inaugural event.

Bartoli was killed Dec. 13, 2014, after an early-morning altercation in or near Bakerview Park left him with critical injuries. Bartoli was transported to Peace Arch Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that morning. No one has been charged in the murder.

Saturday's event begins at South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave., in South Surrey Athletic Park. Admission is free.