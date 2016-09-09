Mountie investigated after Creep Catcher sting

Surrey RCMP are investigating one of their own after a vigilante group claims to have ensnared a Mountie in a sting operation.

A group called Creep Catchers, who pose as kids online to lure men who potentially want their company, has video taped several people in the last number of weeks.

The Surrey RCMP has, over the past while, criticized the group as causing a potential danger to themselves was well as others who have not had due process of law.

Mounties have also pointed out the group may impede ongoing investigations or sully evidence, causing the guilty to go free.

However, things took a bizarre turn Wednesday.

Creep Catchers claim to have caught a Mountie in their sting operation.

Surrey RCMP acknowledge they responded to a call at 10 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) at Central City Mall and has since launched an investigation.

"The investigation is active and ongoing and is looking into the actions of all parties," Surrey RCMP said in a response to Leader questions Thursday. "We are also mindful of allegations that the matter involves a police officer. While a number of people have been identified, this remains a fluid investigation and no one is in custody and currently no charges have been laid."

Surrey RCMP said they could not discuss the matter further as it involves an ongoing investigation.

Minister of Public Safety Mike Morris wouldn't speak about the cop who allegedly got trapped by Creep Catchers.

However, he did say the work of Creep Catchers can be very counterproductive.

"It's a form of vigilanteism, it's putting themselves in some significant danger," Morris said Thursday. "But at the same time, they don't know what kinds of undercover operations, what kinds of investigations are already under way by the police."

Morris said their intervention could sully an investigation, and a guilty party could walk free.