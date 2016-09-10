Langley Good Times Cruise-In is underway (with video)

A video posted by Langley Times Newspaper Ã?????Ã????Ã???Ã??Ã?ÃÂ°??Ã?????Ã????Ã???Ã??Ã?ÃÂ° (@langleytimes) on Sep 10, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

The Langley Good Times Cruise-In is off to a good start.

The weather is good and the streets of Langley city are filled with classic and high performance cars.

The annual event is a fund raiser for local charities.